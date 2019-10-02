LANCASTER, Wis. — Concerned by repeated outbreaks of preventable illnesses, Grant County health officials urged the county board to pass a resolution asking lawmakers to end a state practice of issuing waivers for mandatory school and day care immunizations when vaccination conflicts with a student, parent or guardian’s personal conviction.
Although the Grant County Board of Health approved the nonbinding resolution unanimously, the supervisors did not vote on the measure at their Tuesday meeting, and it died for lack of a motion.
Supervisors and multiple residents spoke against the proposal, citing the importance of self-determination.
“I’ve always been against the government taking more and more of our individual rights away from us,” said Supervisor Mark Stead. “The more power you’re giving the government it becomes communistic, and that’s something I’ve been taught at an early age to be against, is communism, when the government thinks they know more than individuals and takes over everything.”
Wisconsin requires that K-12 students receive vaccinations for multiple infectious diseases, some of which require multiple doses.
However, the state is one of 15 that permit exemptions for those who object to immunizations because of personal, moral or other beliefs. All 50 states grant exemptions to children for medical reasons, while 45 and Washington D.C., grant exemptions for people with religious objections.
Grant County has experienced a decline in vaccination in recent years, despite a provision in the Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, that guarantees their free provision for insurance holders. Only 52% of Grant County children have received the complete series of recommended vaccines by age 2, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Meanwhile, the county simultaneously witnessed a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases — from 26 cases in 2013 to 76 in 2018.
Jeff Kindrai, Grant County Health Department executive director, said about 90% of the population needs to be immune to a disease to prevent outbreaks.
“Any time you’re below 80%, it’s not really a question of whether or not you’re going to have an outbreak of an illness, it’s when is it going to happen,” he said.
The use of personal conviction waivers in schools varies in Wisconsin from 0% to more than 18%. Wisconsin lawmakers introduced a bill earlier this year that would end the exemption, but it did not receive a committee hearing.
About 20 opponents of the county’s resolution attended the Tuesday meeting. Several said mandatory immunizations challenge their autonomy as parents and recalled adverse health experiences that they attributed to vaccinations.
Angela Walsch, a school psychologist from Potosi, said her two oldest children were vaccinated without her consent, and in the years since, one developed asthma and food allergies. Her two younger children did not and are thriving.
“I choose not to vaccinate,” she said. “I believe every mother in here has their own intuition of what is best for their child.”
Christine Alt, a Cuba City resident, said the elimination of waivers would have unintended economic consequences.
“These laws are not going to force families to vaccinate. It will cause families to leave and their dollars to leave with them,” she said. “I would rather leave than hold one of my children again as they are lethargic, burning up and ill.”
Leading health authorities, including the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics, state that claims that vaccination causes permanent cognitive damage or conditions such as autism are unfounded.
Serious side effects, such as allergic reactions or seizures, are possible but rare. However, authorities note that the risks posed by the diseases immunization helps prevent are greater than the risks posed by vaccines.
Additionally, choosing not to vaccinate not only risks the health of the unvaccinated but also those in the community who are vulnerable to infection, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Supervisor Robert Scallon expressed support for childhood vaccinations, noting that polio in the United States is no longer the threat it once was during the early to mid-20th century.
“I sympathize with both sides here, but it is hard to protect our children. They are at an age where they can’t really make up their mind,” he said. “We owe it to protect them.”