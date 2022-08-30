Ongoing staffing issues at Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center have forced the organization to put some of its programs on pause.
Since early August, the center has paused its yoga and taekwondo classes and temporarily postponed its teen programming after one of the center’s site supervisors resigned earlier in the summer and another resigned in July.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the recent resignations highlight ongoing staff turnover issues facing the Multicultural Family Center, and the city intends to review its current positions at the facility to see if any changes need to be made.
“What we’re seeing is a microcosm of the larger employment environment right now,” Ware said. “These are the things that are causing us to look at our positions.”
However, some former MFC staff said the center has been understaffed for several years and that the high turnover stems from part-time staff being required to work full-time hours to keep the facility running.
“It was a part-time job treated like a full-time job with very little pay and zero benefits,” said Yara Lopez, who resigned from her position as a site supervisor earlier this summer. “They were running us into the ground.”
Staffing issues at Multicultural Family Center have impacted its services for more than a year. Last September, the center reduced its hours to specific programming or events after multiple staff positions remained vacant for at least a month — the center director, two part-time receptionists and a full-time secretary.
Those positions since have been filled — including new MFC Director Umaru Balde, who started in June — and the center’s hours restored.
However, Ware said the recent departure of the two site supervisors, along with the terms ending for several AmeriCorps employees providing assistance for the summer, required the center to pause some of its programming while it attempts to fill the vacant positions.
“The end of summer is when things really slow down for us, but we still have some programming going on,” Ware said. “Those are the things we have had to temporarily pause.”
Ware said she intends to have the two site supervisor positions filled within the next two to three weeks. The center announced on its Facebook page Friday that teen programming will return Sept. 13.
Ware added that a new AmeriCorps employee also will soon start at the MFC to help with supervising events.
While she intends to fill the open positions, Ware stressed that city staff plan to examine what could be done to improve worker retention. Currently, the site supervisor position allows for 25 work hours per week, pays $18.15 per hour and has no benefits.
“A number of these people have gone on to find full-time jobs somewhere else,” Ware said. “We are going to look at what can be done because we have had amazing people in those positions that have gone on to do other great things in the community.”
However, Heidi Zull, who resigned as site supervisor at the MFC on July 22 after working there for more than three years, said she and other center staff have told city leadership that the center is undermanned, forcing staff to work long hours.
She added that those staffing issues intensified when the center completed an expansion of its facility in January, adding about 10,000 square feet of new space.
“When you are (increasing) the size of the space, you really need to have full-time site supervisors,” Zull said. “We’ve told them for several years that it should be a full-time position with benefits.”
Ware said city staff have not yet determined what changes to staffing at the MFC might be needed, but she hopes to conduct a review of the facility’s staffing needs in the near future. She wrote in an email that “we will be looking and evaluating positions within the Leisure Services Department as we are preparing for our upcoming budget submittal, reflecting upon our business needs not only in the MFC but also the department and potentially other departments.”
“It is a true statement that we have high turnover,” Ware said in an interview. “There may be better ways to do our business.”
