BELLEVUE, Iowa — A riverfront resort in Bellevue is one step closer to completion, but city leaders have nixed a plan to close the city pool this summer in favor of a new water feature there.
Off Shore Resort announced this week that its aqua park, an inflatable play structure on the resort’s pond, is now open. The aqua park includes slides, jumping pillows and runways.
The aqua park and manmade pond are among several aquatic amenities the resort plans to offer. An outdoor pool and poolside tiki bar are under construction and should be completed in the next few weeks.
This aquatic center is slated to become the Bellevue municipal pool. In a partnership finalized in April, the city committed financial assistance and an annual fee in return for lower pool admission rates for city residents.
City officials previously intended to close the current municipal pool this summer once the Off Shore aquatic center opened. However, because the Off Shore pool is not yet open, City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said Monday that the city will continue to operate the city pool through the summer.
“At this point, we’re planning to keep (the city pool) open until (Aug.) 22, which would be the end of our season,” she said.
Bellevue residents can use the Off Shore aqua park at a discounted rate. For more information on pricing and hours, visit https://bit.ly/2TPH257.