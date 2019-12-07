SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
A Merry Millwork Market, 9 a.m., Historic Millwork District, 10th & Washington streets.
Galena (Ill.) Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Prairie Ridge, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive. The market is open once per month through April. Additional dates are Dec. 7, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 14 and April 4.
Cookie-Themed Storytime, 9:15 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. For ages 3-6.
Cookie-Themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. For ages 3-6.
Family Movie, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. For all ages.
Katie’s Garden Winter Wonderland, 5 p.m., Katie’s Garden, 275 U.S. 151, Platteville, Wis. Enjoy the wonderland of animated lights. Santa will be there for photos and wish lists.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Holiday Family Concert, 1 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Kid-friendly music, sing-along tunes and photos with Santa afterwards.
Mixed Emotions, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Ski Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Melanie Devaney, 7 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques & Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Medicinal Purposes, Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main Street.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Todd McDonough, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Featuring vocalist Sarah Ellis, the Dubuque Chorale and members of the Heartland Ballet.
A Few Blind Mice, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Cool Acoustic Tunes, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Nate Jenkins, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“A Christmas Carol” (child-friendly edition), 2 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Holiday Concert, 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Featuring vocalist Sarah Ellis, the Dubuque Chorale and members of the Heartland Ballet.
Tony Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Mystery Dinner Theater, 5 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Includes a four-course meal, wine or beverage of choice, and the theater. Cost is $59.95. Allow about two hours for dinner.
VISUAL ARTS
Sunday
Tree Ring Printing, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Capture the history of a tree by using a printmaking technique.
Pet Photos with Santa, 6 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash.
LEARNING
Today
Makerspace Grand Opening, noon, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. At this drop-in style program, learn about upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St. lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
35th Annual Christmas Craft Fair, 10 a.m., Southwestern High School, 1105 Maple St., Cuba City, Wis. Craft fair, 4-H food stand and 4-H kids craft booth.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.,) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Cookie Walk, 9-11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5350 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa
Sunday
Belgian Waffle Breakfast with Santa, 7:30 a.m., Camp Albrecht Acres-Kehl Center, 14837 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa. Belgian waffles, choice of meat, applesauce, milk, juice, coffee and a visit with Santa. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-10 and free for those younger than 5.
Soup Luncheon, 9 a.m., Immaculate Conception Parish, North Buena Vista, Iowa. There also will be a vendor show. Santa will visit from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St. Joseph — Key West Annual Craft Fair/Cookie Walk, 9 a.m., St. Joseph-Key West School Gym, 10204 Key West Drive. Handmade crafts for Christmas. Christmas cookies will be sold by the pound.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. For ages 18 and older.
Sunday
Steeple Square Open House, 10 a.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Learn about the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church building, hear future plans for the campus and see the space to plan for upcoming events.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St.. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.