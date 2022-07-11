An article about a Dubuque restaurant closing was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between July 4 and Sunday:

1.) Dubuque restaurant closing after 4 years

2.) Dubuque police ID man who died after motorcycle crash

3.) Police: Intoxicated motorist drives through $100,000 retaining wall in Dubuque

4.) Police investigating shooting inside Dubuque residence

5.) 1 teen killed, 2 injured in Grant County crash

6.) Dubuque County supervisors consider cap on vehicles traveling together

7.) Police: Wrong-way driver causes crash, faces drug charges in Dubuque

8.) Love That Lasts: Double dating for friends’ sake, Dubuque couple to celebrate 65 years together

9.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of historic Dubuque building into apartments progressing

10.) A life remembered: Dubuque man known for cooking, devotion to family

