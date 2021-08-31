A Dubuque teen accused of a July shooting has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney has requested his case be waived to juvenile court.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, recently pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to felony charges of willful injury causing serious injury and trafficking in stolen weapons.
The charges stem from a July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave. Court documents state that Cornwell shot Alexander J. Carman, 17, after “some words were exchanged” between the two.
Carman suffered “damage to his stomach lining and spleen” as a result of the shooting, documents state.
When Cornwell was arrested on Aug. 6, documents state, police found a loaded handgun concealed in his pants. The gun had been reported stolen from Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Meanwhile, Cornwell’s attorney, Ben Bartels, has filed a motion seeking a reverse waiver to bring Cornwell’s case to juvenile court. The motion asked for the matter to be discussed further in a hearing.
“Waiving this matter back to juvenile court is appropriate and in the interest of justice,” Bartels’ motion states.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III told the Telegraph Herald that 16- and 17-year-olds are automatically tried as adults in Iowa for certain charges, but attorneys can ask a judge to waive the case to the juvenile system.
In Cornwell’s case, the willful injury charge is a forcible felony and places him outside of the juvenile system.
Bartels’ motion cited several reasons to transfer the case, including Cornwell’s age and his “lack of significant prior contact or involvement” with the criminal justice system or juvenile court.
The motion also states that Cornwell is willing to participate in any rehabilitation services offered through the juvenile system, such as counseling or educational programs.
“It is in the best interests of the child and the community to give the juvenile an opportunity for juvenile court services that will provide an appropriate balance of accountability, rehabilitation and deterrence,” the motion states.
However, the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office filed documents resisting the reverse waiver, requesting the motion be denied or the matter set for hearing.
May said the opposition relates to Cornwell’s age, noting that he will turn 18 within the next year.
“We feel that the services that could be provided in the short time he’ll be a juvenile wouldn’t be beneficial since it’s such a short window,” May said.
A hearing to discuss waiving Cornwell’s case to juvenile court has been set for Sept. 29 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
However, his next court appearance as an adult has been scheduled for Oct. 25, and his trial has been set for Nov. 2.