In the same week that Iowa celebrated 175 years of statehood, its Republican delegation in Washington, D.C., had its eyes trained on possible local impacts of a state law in California.
Voters there approved a 2018 ballot measure to set the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs starting Jan. 1.
Industry lawsuits opposing the initiative failed, but grocers and restaurateurs are now suing to force a 28-month delay. Critics including some lawmakers of both parties have called for putting off enforcement until 2024 for fear prices will rise and jobs will be lost.
California is allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules, which proponents say should blunt any shortage and price surge.
Iowa is the nation’s leading pork production state. California consumes roughly 13% of pork nationwide
This is why, as the new year loomed, the Golden State dominated Iowa’s federal lawmakers’ social media accounts.
Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted that if Supreme Court “justices don’t act, Congress must step up (and) regulate interstate commerce.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson tweeted that California’s move “will devastate Iowa’s pork producers & make it harder & more expensive for people to buy Iowa-grown pork products.”
Both Grassley and Hinson, as well as U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced the EATS (Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression) Act in their respective chambers this past autumn. It aims to prevent state and local governments from “interfering with the production and distribution of agricultural products in interstate commerce” and would allow impacted farmers to sue those governmental bodies. The bill came just a few months before the 2018 law’s pig-related rules were to take effect.
It has received very little attention from Congress to date.
Democrats highlight wins
The tri-states’ Democrats in D.C. spent last week highlighting the wins their party saw with trifecta federal control this year.
“As unemployment continues to fall and wages continue to rise, I’m proud of all we have accomplished this year, together,” said U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in a press release. “In the face of continuing challenges, never before has our nation seen such transformative action, and not since the Eisenhower era has the federal government invested so much in building up our infrastructure and investing in our middle class families.”
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., illustrated his service with a graphic quantifying his work.
“Since January 2021, my office has brought in $5 billion in federal dollars to the Third Congressional District, resolved 407 constituent cases, responded to more than 50,000 letters calls and emails, recovered over $1.7 million for constituents and had a productive legislative year,” he said in the accompanying release.
Both Bustos and Kind are running out of these year-end reports, as both have announced that they will not run for re-election. Redistricting has yet to be finalized in Wisconsin. But in Illinois, Democrats tightened control of Bustos’ 17th Congressional District, in part by reshaping it away from Jo Daviess County.
Ernst seeks COVID-19 commission
In a joint op-ed in the Washington Post last week, Ernst joined a bipartisan call — including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., an early 2020 Iowa Caucus presidential contender — for Congress to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate COVID-19, its origins and spread.
“There has yet to be a full and thorough investigation into the United States’ preparedness, our national response to the pandemic or the origins of COVID-19,” it read. “We simply cannot wait for the next crisis to hit.”
The commission, as proposed, would resemble Congress’ bipartisan commission that investigated the attacks on 9/11. The group has proposed the National Commission on COVID-19 Pandemic Act to establish the group.