Dubuque County authorities remind residents that firearms will remain prohibited in the county courthouse in Dubuque despite a change to Iowa’s gun laws effective Thursday, July 1. Iowa law will change Thursday to allow people to buy or carry handguns without a permit.
According to state law, local governments, such as counties, can restrict the carrying or possession of firearms within their facilities if they provide armed security personnel within the facility and screen visitors for firearms, according to a press release issued by Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
It states that courthouse security personnel are armed and an effective screening procedure is in place.
“Therefore, for those wishing to enter the Dubuque County Courthouse, all weapons must be left at home or securely locked inside a vehicle,” according to the release.