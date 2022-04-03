James A. Philpotts
A man recently was sentenced to 30 days in jail for threatening another person with a gun at a Dubuque residence.
James A. Philpotts, 34, of Chicago, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and third-degree harassment.
He must serve two years of probation after his jail time.
He initially was charged with first-degree harassment but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included and amended charge. As part of a plea deal, three counts of child endangerment were dismissed.
Court documents state that Philpotts threatened Abdularasaq A. Ogundiran, of Dubuque, on Feb. 9, 2021, at the Dubuque residence of Amelia A. Santarrelli.
Ogundiran told police that he is Santarrelli's boyfriend and that Philpotts threatened him while displaying a handgun in his waistband.
When police later located Philpotts, he had a 9 mm handgun in his possession.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.