MANCHESTER, Iowa — On a recent day when 19 families sought food assistance at Delaware County Food Bank, a new location with more room for commodities and equipment is helping the staff and volunteers serve those in need.

The new location is below the Miracle-Ear hearing aid office on South Franklin Street in Manchester, accessible from a door in the basement facing the public parking lot.

