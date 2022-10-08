GALENA, Ill. — Throngs of people wound their way among the tents lining Galena's Grant Park on Saturday, carrying shopping bags or pushing children in strollers, as the Galena Country Fair made its yearly return to the city.

The annual event includes more than 100 vendors selling an array of items. From candles, clothing and cutting boards to pillows, pottery and paintings -- not to mention food and beverages, a silent auction and raffle -- attendees had plenty to choose from.

