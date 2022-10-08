GALENA, Ill. — Throngs of people wound their way among the tents lining Galena's Grant Park on Saturday, carrying shopping bags or pushing children in strollers, as the Galena Country Fair made its yearly return to the city.
The annual event includes more than 100 vendors selling an array of items. From candles, clothing and cutting boards to pillows, pottery and paintings -- not to mention food and beverages, a silent auction and raffle -- attendees had plenty to choose from.
Patrons in search of spooky decorations paused at the stand where Cindy Honahan, of Montfort, Wis., was selling her "Ghoulish Gourds."
Honahan hand-paints the vegetables with "freaky" faces and embellishes them with a variety of repurposed items, from tin cans to fabric and even a pair of scissors.
Her first time as a vendor at the fair, Honahan was impressed by the robust crowds and picturesque landscape.
"This is a beautiful town. It has so much to offer people, and this fair is very popular. They have a great crowd," she said. "I'm hoping we do well this weekend."
Diane Gehrts and her adult daughter Kari, both of Galena, sat on a nearby bench, enjoying bloody marys.
The two hadn't been to the fair in several years, Kari said, but they decided to make the walk over to Grant Park Saturday just to look around. So far, they had picked up candles, dips and baking mixes.
"We don't really need anything, but you always have to look and see if something is going to knock your socks off," Diane said.
The fair also featured live music, which on Saturday morning included a rousing rendition of "Me and Bobby McGee" performed by area band Two Country Lines that drew applause from the listening crowd.
Among them were friends Susie Kowalski, of Westmont, and Peggy Taubert, of Oak Lawn.
The two have attended Galena Country Fair for more than 15 years and make a weekend out of the event each year, enjoying local stores and restaurants, wineries, ghost tours and more.
"We always try to find something different to do each time, but we've done almost all of it now, so we just shop," Kowalski said.
Among the plethora of products at the fair, she said they were searching for "nothing in particular and everything in general."
"I'm waiting for something to jump out at me and tell me to take it home," Taubert said.
Vendor Sloane Wolfe made the drive from Sterling for the third year to sell her metal garden art made from rebar, including pieces shaped like pumpkins and witch hats.
"I love that everyone is in a good mood, happy to celebrate fall and embracing the season," she said. "Even if it rains, people are happy to be here. But it's a beautiful weekend this year."
The fair will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Grant Park. A $2 suggested donation will be collected at the gate, with proceeds benefiting emergency services and preparedness, developing programs for youth and improving the community for residents, according to organizers.
