Flashback Friday
Jack Sawvel (foreground), president of Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Association, and other veterans prepared to board a motor home in 1982 to travel to Washington, D.C., for the dedication of a Vietnam veterans memorial.

 Mark Holm, Telegraph Herald file

Forty years ago, a contingent of local veterans prepared to travel to the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Dominated by two black granite walls, the memorial was completed in 1982, the year that members of the Tri-States Vietnam Veterans Association departed for the dedication.

