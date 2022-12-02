Jack Sawvel (foreground), president of Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Association, and other veterans prepared to board a motor home in 1982 to travel to Washington, D.C., for the dedication of a Vietnam veterans memorial.
Forty years ago, a contingent of local veterans prepared to travel to the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Dominated by two black granite walls, the memorial was completed in 1982, the year that members of the Tri-States Vietnam Veterans Association departed for the dedication.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on preparation for the trip in its Nov. 10, 1982, edition.
VIETNAM VETS WASHINGTON BOUND TO DEDICATE MEMORIAL
The men were sitting around a table in the back room of Happy’s Place. On the backs of their chairs hung several green, military-issue field jackets. Bright yellow windbreakers emblazoned with their club’s name, the Tri-States Vietnam Veterans Association, were draped over others.
Association President Jack Sawvel discussed their trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication ceremony.
“We’ve had a solid request to take some pictures of the names of some of our fallen brothers from the area,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll all want to get down to that memorial — there are names I want to see, too.”
The memorial, two black granite-faced walls shaped in a “V” in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be dedicated Thursday. The walls bear the names of the 57,709 Americans who died or were listed as missing in action during this country’s 11-year involvement in the southeast Asian war.
A 13-member delegation from the tri-state chapter of the association, supported by almost $1,000 in donations from local businesses, will attend the three-day ceremonies.
They are excited about the trip, although suspicious of some parts of the celebration, such as the show-business salute to Vietnam veterans that costs $28 for admission.
Their trip in a motorhome and car caravan is something of a pilgrimage. In addition to a parade, reunions and the entertainers’ salutes, most of the men want to visit the wall — to be alone for a little while, with their thoughts and the names.
“There’s going to be some traumatic moments,” said retired Marine Darrell Allman, 33, of Dubuque. “When I rotated back stateside, I left a lot of guys over there. All this time, I’ve never known what happened to them.”
Allman was a field radio operator with the 7th Marine Regiment from January 1969 to January 1970.
He already knows one particular name will be on the wall.
“The guy that talked me into joining got killed over there,” Allman said. “I want to see his name.”
Ex-Army helicopter gunner Dave LaRue also has names to find.
LaRue, 33, a local landscape designer, served with the 48th Assault Helicopter Company from 1970 to 1971. He said that, despite criticism of the wall’s design, the memorial is an important one.
“Some people have called it a massive ‘Wailing Wall,’” he said. “They’re right. It’s going to be a hard wall for most of us to look at.”
