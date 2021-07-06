In April 2020, after a significant investment and months of preparation, Ashley Thennis opened her salon in Dubuque.
The single mother of three felt like things were finally going in the right direction. It wasn’t long, though, before salons in Iowa were required to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Thennis was without work.
“I was a mother of three with no income,” she said.
The expenses added up quickly for Thennis, who, despite receiving government assistance, still struggled to keep up with living expenses. She soon found herself unable to pay for her utilities.
Thennis said her problems only grew from there. Her unpaid utilities now came with late fees and other charges.
“It just made getting back on my feet even harder,” she said.
For Thennis, the cost of late fees and fines only made her recovery from a financial downturn more difficult.
Now, City of Dubuque officials are in the midst of trying to determine if some of those fines and fees need to be changed.
Since April, city staff have been reviewing existing city fines and fees tied to various city ordinances and programs in an effort to determine if any are disproportionately harmful to low-income or minority residents.
City staff said the review could lead to future proposals calling for the reform or elimination of certain ones.
“We’re trying to examine the harsh consequences for nonpayment of certain fines and fees that can force someone deeper into poverty,” said Collins Eboh, organizational equity coordinator for the city. “We’re looking for opportunities for reform that can both help people get ahead in life and can make for cost savings in government.”
Members of the Dubuque Human Rights Department first presented the fines and fees review as part of the city’s 2021-2023 Equity Plan, which lists goals the city will pursue to promote social and economic equity among residents.
Eboh said the seemingly low cost of many city fines and fees can significantly negatively impact the lives of low-income residents. He pointed to fees charged for late utility payments, which could render a person even less capable of paying for needed utilities.
“Those bills may cascade because of late fees,” Eboh said. “Those people who don’t have a lot of money might need to make a decision whether to get their lights on or get their water on.”
One of the first steps taken by the city was to partner with Loras College to conduct a community survey of residents who have been impacted by fines and fees.
Jake Kurczek, assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at Loras, said the survey will seek to gain better insight into the effect of various fees, including those for certain licenses and permits, along with fines associated with traffic violations and unpaid utilities.
“We are asking individuals if they have had experience with these fees and fines and what kind of impact those have had on their lives,” Kurczek said.
Eboh said the city aims to survey about 200 residents before ending the survey, which began on April 9, though he did not know how many have already been questioned.
Eboh also declined to provide information on the initial results of the survey.
After the survey is complete, Eboh said, city staff will present the findings to the City Council in August. The findings of the survey could be used to influence existing programs, as well as to request funding to hire a company to conduct a more comprehensive analysis of the impact of fines and fees in Dubuque.
Eboh stressed that while correcting excessively harmful fines and fees is a major goal of the review, city officials also want to ensure the compliance that those fines and fees are meant to encourage. This means that any reforms proposed also will need to consider how compliance still can be maintained.
“We want to ensure compliance but also reduce disparities,” Eboh said. “It’s not about personal opinions. It’s about data and practices.”