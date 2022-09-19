A Dubuque man was sentenced to two years of probation in relation to a disturbance with a machete.
Blake J. Drapeau, 31, of Dubuque, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of use of a dangerous weapon during a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence.
Charges of going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that police responded to the area of 29th Street and Central Avenue on July 6 after receiving a report of a disturbance involving multiple people.
An officer saw Drapeau in the rear of 2940 Central Ave. “carrying a large machete, later measured with a 17-inch blade,” documents state.
The officer drew his weapon and commanded Drapeau to drop the machete, documents state. He was arrested and also found with a pocketknife. Police also reported that Drapeau smelled of alcohol and had abrasions to his face.
When speaking with police, Drapeau states that he was “jumped” by several men while sitting on his porch. He said he went inside the residence, grabbed the machete and came back outside.
“Traffic cameras show Drapeau with the machete outside of his residence swinging it in an aggressive manner,” documents state.