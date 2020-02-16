Contaminants from Maquoketa museum site found in groundwaterThe contaminants lingering at the former Clinton Engines site in Maquoketa, Iowa, have spread beyond its borders, possibly impacting nearby residential neighborhoods.
City of Maquoketa officials aim to test homes near the city-owned site, currently home to a museum, for potential vapor contamination from a carcinogenic chemical. The chemical already has prompted museum officials to urge pregnant women to stay away as a precautionary measure.
This month, the city will deliver letters to nearby homes informing them of an investigation that revealed trichloroethene, commonly known as TCE, in the groundwater. The letter will ask residents if they will voluntarily enroll their homes in a program to monitor for TCE vapor contamination.
Testing indicates that both the interior of Clinton Engines Museum, 607 E. Maple St., along with groundwater sources in the surrounding area are contaminated with TCE.
TCE is considered carcinogenic by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has been found to negatively affect the liver, kidneys, immune system and nervous system with prolonged exposure. Short-term exposure can harm developing fetuses.
Dubuque County

$25 million jail remodelSheriff Joe Kennedy on Monday proposed an overhaul of Dubuque County Jail to solve safety and efficiency problems with the current facility that he said will only get worse.
Proposed options include a $25 million renovation and addition.
County supervisors approved a needs assessment and architectural study of a possible jail project in September. The county tapped a trio of consultants to complete that goal.
The supervisors did that acknowledging that some deficiencies were present, especially in the older portion of the jail, built in 1974.
“We have been through it,” said Supervisor Dave Baker. “We’ve seen it. We know it has issues.”
Some of those were outlined by Delbert Longley, chief jail inspector for the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Dubuque’s Chinese ‘sister city’ reaches out for helpA deadly outbreak of a new, fast-spreading virus in China has hit home for Dubuque leaders.
They have been asked by officials from Dubuque’s “sister city” in China for “emergent help” to curb a severe outbreak of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. More than 43,000 people globally had been infected by the viral outbreak, leading to more than 1,000 Chinese deaths.
“(A)nd the task of prevention and control is extremely grim,” wrote an official from Handan’s Municipal Foreign Affairs Office in an email to a Dubuque community leader.
More than 25 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Handan, with about 240 total cases so far in its province, Hebei, according to Will Zhang, president of the Iowa Sister States Board of Directors.
In 1983, then-Gov. Terry Branstad signed an agreement formalizing a “sister state” partnership with Hebei to bolster U.S.-China relations.
Dubuque County BOARD backs 3 initiatives tied to child careA split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted last week to preliminarily approve funding for three initiatives related to local child care.
Ann McDonough cast the dissenting vote in all three cases, though she also agreed that there are local needs in that area that must be addressed.
The funding is contingent upon final approval of the county budget.
The three county supervisors and other local officials have spent time discussing child care needs in multiple sessions over the past two weeks.
“The issues of child care in the (greater Dubuque) market come at a time when we have roughly full employment and relatively stagnant population growth,” said Rick Dickinson, executive director of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., during a recent county budget work session.
woman sentenced to
20 years for severely neglecting daughtersA Belmont, Wis., woman who pleaded guilty to severely neglecting her two young children on Friday was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Jamie L. Weigel, 27, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty to a felony child abuse charge and chronic neglect of a child. As a result of the plea, additional counts of child abuse and chronic neglect were dismissed.
Weigel and her fiance, Dalton A. Hopper, 25, were charged in April 2019, shortly after they took their then-4-month-old daughter to a Dodgeville hospital due to “excessive vomiting,” according to court documents.
Doctors determined the girl had severe diaper rash, bed sores and other abrasions consistent with being left “lying in one place without being picked up for hours on end,” court documents state.
Investigators later determined that the girl and her 1-year-old sister were left alone in a room for extended periods of time. Both girls were severely underweight and suffer from “significant developmental delays” as a result of the neglect, authorities said.
Dubuque leaders ask county for another $500,000 for roadCity of Dubuque officials last week told Dubuque County leaders they will have to contribute another $500,000 to help cover costs for the nearly complete Southwest Arterial, a request that came as a surprise.
The city, county and the Iowa Department of Transportation have partnered on efforts to build the transformative road project. The four-lane highway, which connects U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park, is expected to open this year.
The city historically has taken the lead on the project. The county then reimburses the city for half of anything for which local partners are responsible.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl told supervisors last week there are $181,000 in reimbursements for which the city has not yet invoiced the county.
Schiesl also said an additional $320,000 is needed for other ongoing expenses.
To date, the county has paid $3.48 million toward the $160 million project.
County Budget Director Stella Runde said she did not budget for the added road work expenditures. Neither did County Engineer Anthony Bardgett.