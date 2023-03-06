DARLINGTON, Wis. — Construction is underway on a renewable natural gas project in Darlington that will capture waste from thousands of cows to create a cleaner energy source for national trucking fleets.

Amp Americas, of Chicago, recently started construction on the project, which should be up and running this summer or in early fall. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by diverting the methane produced by about 4,000 dairy cows in Darlington from being directly released into the atmosphere.

