DARLINGTON, Wis. — Construction is underway on a renewable natural gas project in Darlington that will capture waste from thousands of cows to create a cleaner energy source for national trucking fleets.
Amp Americas, of Chicago, recently started construction on the project, which should be up and running this summer or in early fall. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by diverting the methane produced by about 4,000 dairy cows in Darlington from being directly released into the atmosphere.
“(This kind of project) is well known in the dairy industry,” said Amp Americas Vice President of Corporate Development Mitch Poindexter. “Dairy farmers have long had needs for manure management, and this is one process that we have to capture those emissions.”
Recommended for you
The project works by using an anaerobic manure digester to break down dairy waste into methane that can be injected into a pipeline to be used as fuel for compressed natural gas vehicles. The manure then can be used by producers after the methane has been extracted for fertilizer or mulching.
Amp Americas estimates the Darlington project will convert about 90,000 gallons of dairy waste per day for a yearly reduction of 27,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. The project correlates to about 40 construction jobs and two permanent, full-time maintenance positions once construction is completed.
The project will be done in collaboration with Jim and Katie DiGangi, of Darlington Ridge Farms, who will receive payment for their participation in addition to the environmental management benefit.
Attempts to reach the DiGangi family for this story were unsuccessful, but the couple expressed excitement for the project in an Amp Americas press release announcing the start of construction.
“It is such an exciting opportunity to convert manure into an asset in the form of renewable energy,” Jim DiGangi said in the release. “We are excited to work with Amp Americas on this project and are committed to sustainable stewardship of our natural resources.”
The methane extracted through the Darlington project will be injected into an Alliant Energy natural gas pipeline and be used as what Poindexter called a “cleaner” source of energy for national fleets.
Several major companies have announced plans in recent years to invest in such renewable natural gas vehicles to reduce their environmental footprint, including delivery giants such as Amazon and UPS.
According to data from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, compressed natural gas can reduce tailpipe emissions by about 20%.
“We see it as being good stewards of the environment,” Poindexter said. “... This is one way that (dairy) producers can reduce their footprints and move their operations into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.