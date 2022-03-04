Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law on Thursday that prohibits transgender girls from competing with other female students in scholastic sports.
The bill recently passed both chambers of the Iowa Legislature along party lines, with Republicans supporting it and Democrats opposing. That division also was reflected in how local lawmakers voted on the legislation.
“This is a victory for girls’ sports in Iowa. No amount of talent, training or effort can make up for the natural physical advantages males have over females,” Reynolds said at a signing ceremony for the law. “Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it’s absolutely unfair.”
The law requires that school-sponsored sports and teams be designated for females, males or coeducational and that only females identified as such on their birth certificate be allowed to participate in sports designated for females. The law affects public and private K-12 schools and colleges associated with the NCAA or NAIA.
It also creates legal protections for individuals, schools or other entities who believe they have been harmed by the law not being followed and for schools that adhere to the law.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, acknowledged the issue was “complex” but said the law established an “even playing field” for cisgender — those whose gender identity matches the one they were assigned at birth — female athletes.
“I fully acknowledge the needs of transgender athletes, especially young transgender athletes,” she said. “But when it comes to athletics, biological advantages and athletic ability should be considered in legislation like this. ... My daughter was the state hurdle champion her freshman year. If she had boys in her category or transgender (girls) in her category, that would not have been the case.”
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, also believed that transgender girls competing against cisgender girls gives the former an unfair advantage.
“If you were born a girl or born a male, you should play in those lanes,” he said. “I’m not saying they shouldn’t have the opportunity to participate. I just believe that there’s, genetically, a difference between boys and girls. Boys tend to be stronger.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, pointed out that the bill does not prohibit transgender girls from participating in sports, just in interscholastic sports.
“This is a good bill for females,” he said. “And for the transgender (youth), it doesn’t prevent them from participating in sports. They can play (Amateur Athletic Union) or club sports. It’s Iowa high school and college (where they cannot).”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, did not respond to a request for comment.
Democrats in the Legislature fiercely opposed the bill, calling it unfair and worrying about its affects on the mental health of transgender youth.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, called the law “discriminatory and cruel.”
“Sports offer them an opportunity to develop problem-solving skills and be part of a team and connect with their peers,” she said. “It’s great for leadership skills and brain health. The consequence of a bill like this is, we’re discriminating against kids and depriving them of an opportunity to do something that is good for them and the community.”
Dubuque Community School Board President Kate Parks, speaking for herself as a board member and not for the full board, said she is confident her district will continue to support all of its students.
“It’s not clear yet what the impacts of this will be on our students,” Parks said. “Obviously, we have to operate within the context of the law. But it is important that all of our students feel comfortable and supported, no matter what gender they identify as.”
Other officials for the Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts did not respond to requests for comment.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said on the Senate floor that the Legislature had a chance to make history by embracing the transgender community, rather than excluding them.
“History is stained with discriminatory boundaries to keep people who are different and misunderstood on the margins of society — that includes women, people of color, people with disabilities, people with mental health issues and now people who are LGBTQ,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said the issue should have been left up to individual school districts in the first place.
“It makes no sense to systematically exclude a small number of vulnerable students from opportunities to have meaningful learning experiences,” he said in a written response. “In this and many other areas, the governor and Iowa Legislature should resign their roles as general manager of the universe.”
Koelker, though, insisted that the matter was brought to the Legislature.
“School districts ask for local control until an issue becomes controversial,” she said. “Then they ask the state for guidance. The (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) came to us looking for guidance. It’s not like somebody here came up one night and said, ‘We need to take care of this.’”
A growing number of Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country have passed similar laws in recent years. James, therefore, called the issue political more than pragmatic.
All area Republicans who responded to requests for comment said they had no knowledge of transgender athletes in their districts. Bradley, though, said his support came from the people he represents.
“I always vote how most of my constituents want,” he said. “I’ve had 80% to 85% of my constituents say they want this bill.”