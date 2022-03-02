Dubuque’s city manager is recommending that the city’s interim police chief drop the “interim” from his title.
Jeremy Jensen is being recommended as the City of Dubuque’s next police chief, a press release states. The recommendation from City Manager Mike Van Milligen is expected to come before Dubuque City Council members for approval at their meeting today. If approved, Jensen’s appointment would be effective immediately.
“He has a stellar career with the Police Department,” Van Milligen said. “We believe he will provide stellar leadership.”
If approved by the City Council, Jensen would be paid a salary of $116,792. Former Police Chief Mark Dalsing, who retired in September, was earning a salary of $147,691 at the time of his departure.
Jensen, 50, has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years and has been part of the Dubuque Police Department since 1994. He served as assistant chief starting in 2018 until he became interim police chief following Dalsing’s retirement.
Jensen said he didn’t envision himself as a police chief when he first entered the law enforcement field, but today, he knows it is where he wants to be.
“I’m just honored by it,” he said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to bring premium police service to everybody in the community.”
Jensen was one of four finalists for the police chief position. The other three were Ronald Davis, a police captain with Metra Police Department; Michael Drake, a major with New York State Police; and Daniel Hostens, deputy police chief for the City of Galesburg, Ill.
Van Milligen said several city staff members and Dubuque residents were brought in to assess each finalist, and Jensen came out on top.
Jensen said he hopes largely to continue the work he has done since becoming interim chief.
“I want to continue the ideas that we maintain, the strong community relationships that we have made,” he said. “We need to be the best police department that we can be.”
Jensen holds a Master of Arts in communication and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from University of Dubuque, along with an associate degree in police science from Hawkeye Institute of Technology. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Dubuque City Council members expressed their enthusiasm for Jensen.
“I know Chief Jensen has had a long and successful career in our Police Department,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “I think this is a great recommendation.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said Jensen was his first pick for the position.
“He’s definitely the person I would have recommended,” Sprank said. “He’s been really involved with our Police Department, and you can tell he really wants to step up to that role.”