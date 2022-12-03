Police said a Dubuque man operating while under the influence was injured in a crash Thursday when he fled a traffic stop.
Zachariah N. Coleman, 19, of 509 W. Locust St., suffered facial lacerations in the crash but was not transported by ambulance to a hospital, according to a crash report and court documents.
Documents state that Coleman was pulled over at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Central Avenue because the windows of his vehicle were too darkly tinted. Police reported then smelling the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Coleman had red, watery eyes, admitted to smoking marijuana the night before and handed over a marijuana cigarette.
But Coleman drove away after being informed that officers would search the vehicle, documents state. Officers lost sight of his vehicle, but a short time later, they were notifed of a hit-and-run crash near Fulton and King streets. Coleman had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.
Coleman then attempted to flee the scene, but his vehicle sustained too much damage to do so, police said.
Officers arrested him at the scene on charges of operating while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. He also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and striking an unattended vehicle.