WATERLOO, Iowa -- Following a weeklong trial, a jury today found a Manchester man guilty of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend more than 10 years ago.
Robert P. Krogmann, 63, was charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with attempted murder and willful injury, but Black Hawk County jurors found him guilty of both counts after the trial was moved to ensure an impartial jury.
His sentencing hearing has not been set yet.
Krogmann shot his ex-girlfriend Jean Smith, now 60, three times at her Delaware County residence on March 13, 2009.
During the trial's opening statements last week, neither the prosecution nor the defense denied that Krogmann shot Smith. Instead, prosecutors argued that Krogmann intended to kill Smith after she said she did not wish to restart their relationship, while Krogmann's attorneys stated that his mental health diagnoses "impaired his ability to form specific intent" to kill.
Krogmann previously had been convicted of attempted murder and willful injury for the shooting during a 2009 trial. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
However, the Iowa Supreme Court remanded the case for a new trial in 2018. The court's ruling stated that Krogmann's assets were improperly frozen during his initial trial and, therefore, could not be used by him while putting together his defense.