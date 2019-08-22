CASSVILLE, Wis. — A former high-ranking official for a Cassville company pleaded guilty this week to wire fraud in connection with embezzling more than $1 million, according to prosecutors.
Curtis A. Tarver, 54, of Spring Grove, Minn., faces up to 20 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 5.
Tarver “devised and participated in a scheme to embezzle money” from Rapid Die and Molding Co. in Cassville and its sister company, Hawley Products in Paducah, Ky., according to a press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
A government investigation revealed that Tarver embezzled about $1,023,000 from the companies between 2006 and January 2018.
The release states that as the CFO, he was responsible for handling all financial matters for the companies, including disbursing payments, depositing and transferring funds, and balancing bank accounts.
Authorities reported that Tarver embezzled money by using the companies’ credit cards and checks to make personal purchases, issuing the companies’ checks to himself, transferring the companies’ funds to his personal bank accounts using PayPal and using direct transfers from the companies’ bank accounts to his personal bank accounts.
“The government’s investigation revealed that Tarver used the embezzled funds for a variety of personal expenditures, including home improvements, recreational vehicles, travel and dining,” the release states. “Tarver also provided the embezzled funds directly to other people as gifts or loans.”