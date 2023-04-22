PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials are looking for ways to trim costs on the city’s new fire station after updated projections came in higher than previous estimates.

Officials from the city and surrounding townships heard an update on the project this week from the station’s architectural firm and construction management company. After schematic design, the base project now is estimated at around $15.5 million, $2 million higher than previous projections.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.