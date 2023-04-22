PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials are looking for ways to trim costs on the city’s new fire station after updated projections came in higher than previous estimates.
Officials from the city and surrounding townships heard an update on the project this week from the station’s architectural firm and construction management company. After schematic design, the base project now is estimated at around $15.5 million, $2 million higher than previous projections.
That cost could increase or decrease depending on how the Platteville Common Council chooses to alter the station’s design or base bid.
“You get to this point (after schematic design) where you get your first real, rough cost estimates, and then you’re able to go back and look at every space and every area to look at what we need and what we can maybe go without,” Fire Chief Ryan Simmons said of the updated estimate.
The new station will be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center in Platteville at the corner of Lewis and Court streets. The plan is to raze the OE Gray building this fall and begin construction next spring to be completed by mid-2025.
The new station will be at least two stories tall with room for seven apparatus bays, decontamination and administrative areas and dedicated training space. The common council also could vote to include an unfinished basement for an additional $1.5 million.
Under the base project, the second floor would be a shell that could later be built out into 10 dorm rooms and an exercise area for firefighters. Finishing the second floor now would cost an additional $875,000.
Architect Laura Eysnogle from Wendel/Five Bugles Design said both the basement and second floor could be useful to the department in the future, especially if it ever shifts to a hybrid or fully paid staff.
“Our hope is that if the department were to change from volunteer to career staff, this building would be ready to equip it,” Eysnogle said.
Eysnogle added that it was likely as the design process develops that project leaders could find ways to cut space, and therefore cut costs. Alternate uses of space or different materials could also be used to trim costs.
The project would be covered in part by $7 million in federal funding allocated last year. The remainder would be covered by the city and surrounding townships, with the city covering about 75%.
Township officials in attendance at this week’s meeting peppered presenters with questions, many of which revolved around potential ways to reduce costs. They also expressed a desire to keep communications open between the city and the township as things move forward.
“We want to make sure our feedback is taken into consideration since we are not in a (final) decision-making role,” Town of Belmont clerk Juli McGuire said at the meeting. “Our source of income is quite different from the city, and where our funding comes from is more limited.”
