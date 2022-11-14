DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Bob Willenborg was a senior at Beckman Catholic High School, he would often see sophomore Sue Knepper in the halls.
“I thought she was cute,” Bob, now 71, said. “But I was seeing someone else.”
So Bob bided his time, which turned out to be a good thing.
“She couldn’t date until she turned 16, which was in February,” he said. “I went to a party in April (after she turned 16), and she was there, jumping on a trampoline.”
Sue, now 69, had no idea her future husband had his eye on her at that party. When Bob decided to stop Sue in the hallway at school and ask her out, she was surprised at the request from a guy she didn’t know.
I didn’t know him at all,” she said. “He’s trying to explain to me who he was. He said, ‘We were at the same party with this trampoline.’”
Their first date was to a high school play, and then out for a sandwich afterwards. It seemed that Bob had sealed the deal with his easy-going manner.
“The way he talked to me was just so impressive,” Sue said. “He had such a good sense of humor, and he was easy to talk to. It wasn’t hard to say yes (to a date).”
The couple married on Jan. 15, 1971, and will celebrate their 52nd anniversary just a few weeks after ringing in the New Year. They have three children: Scott Willenborg, Tracy Reittinger and Terri Koopmann, along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“I had just graduated high school early, and Bob was in Waterloo at Hawkeye (Community) College,” she said. “And I was pregnant by then. That’s why we got married.”
Both Bob and Sue said they got the feeling that a lot of the people around them didn’t think their union would last.
“And it’s true. A lot of people who get married that young don’t last that long,” Bob said. “But we’ve been fortunate.”
After they got married, the couple lived in Waterloo while Bob finished school, then moved to Worthington before settling in Bob’s hometown of Dyersville.
Bob eventually landed a job at John Deere, where he retired after 34 years. As an experienced CNC (computer numerical control) machinist, he has also taught classes in the technical skill at NICC and other regional schools.
He served in the Army Reserves for seven years, joining just after he and Sue got married.
“My draft number was low, so I knew if I got drafted, that probably meant going to Vietnam,” Bob said. “So my brother and I joined the reserves.”
Sue stayed at home with the kids, and supplemented the family income working as a server at the Farley truck stop and babysitting other children. She took a job at Corner Drug in Dyersville when her youngest, Terri, started school.
Terri remembers her father often being the first home from work.
“He would start supper right away,” she said. “I know that’s unusual in a lot of families, but it was normal for me when I was young to see that. Dad would make supper.”
Bob and Sue enjoyed traveling with the kids, heading west one year to the Grand Canyon and California, and another year going east to Florida.
“Those were our two big trips,” Sue said. “But mostly we did shorter trips, and camped quite a bit.”
On their own, they’ve done a few cruises and traveled to Hawaii for their 28th wedding anniversary.
“That may seem an odd year for a big vacation,” Bob said. “Most people do that for their 25th or something like that. We had always talked about going, and we had some friends who were a little older who said they were going to go to Hawaii when they retired. Then she got cancer and passed away. That kind of pushed us to make the effort to take that dream vacation, because you just never know how quickly life can change.”
Bob and Sue are very involved in their grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives, something they say they’ll do as long as they can.
“They attend every activity they can,” Terri said. “They attend my son’s football games at Wartburg (College), and they love to babysit the great-grandkids.”
Bob enjoys woodworking, and has made several pieces of furniture for the family home. Terri remembers going downstairs to his workshop with him when she was a little girl.
“I used to kind of tinker down there with him,” she said. “I tired to make a few things, but really I just enjoyed being with him.”
Terri said her parents were always supportive of each other, and especially supportive of their children.
“Whatever we wanted to do, they were all for it,” she said. “They always asked about each other’s day and were genuinely interested. They always talked things out. My mom would say, ‘You need to talk things out and not let things fester.’”
The couple volunteers at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, where they attend services. Bob assists with maintenance and grounds, and Sue sings for both the folk and resurrection choirs. She also is on the board of the Dyersville Area Historical Society and serves as a docent at the Dyer-Botsford House.
Most mornings, Bob and Sue can be found walking together in their neighborhood.
“A lot of my friends will say, ‘We saw your mom and dad walking this morning. They’re so cute,’” Terri said.
Bob said it is his and Sue’s ability to balance life together that has made the last 52 years a pleasure.
“A good sense of humor helps, and respecting each other,” he said. “Giving each other space. Everybody’s got to have their own hobbies and stuff they love to do. And don’t take life too seriously.”
Above the couple’s bed, Sue said there is a sign that says, “Happiness is being married to your best friend.”
“And we are good friends,” she said. “We really like each other.”
