A report examining overall public health factors in tri-state counties shows that obesity continues to be an issue, local health officials said.
“We’re kind of in line with where the state is, where the nation is (in terms of obesity), but there’s a lot of room for improvement there,” said Michele Cullen, community health manager at the Genesis Visiting Nurse Association, which serves Jackson County, Iowa.
The new County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report shows how counties in each state stack up to one another. The report was released as a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
The report examines a variety of health-related data to assign rankings to counties. They were ranked in two overall categories: health outcomes, which looks at statistics connected to length and quality of life; and health factors, which examines measures such as smoking and obesity rates and availability of health providers.
Tri-state area counties were all over the map in terms of performance when compared to other counties in their respective states.
Dubuque CountyDubuque County as a whole was ranked 23rd out of 99 counties in terms of health outcomes, and 63rd in the health factors category.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, said she was disappointed by the trends she saw in adult obesity and physical inactivity, which have crept upward in recent years.
The 2020 report puts the county’s adult obesity rate at 34%, based on 2016 data. Similarly, 26% of adults reported they had no leisure-time physical activity.
Those trends have come despite local efforts to educate people on the importance of good nutrition and staying active, Corrigan said.
“That is somewhat disappointing,” she said. “It shows that we have to do even more to have an influence on those things, and a lot of its going to be policy and environmental change.”
Corrigan said some factors, such as the obesity rate and the adult smoking rate, which was 16% in 2017, show that portions of the population could be more vulnerable if they contract COVID-19, a respiratory virus that has become a global epidemic
“Those are risk factors for COVID-19, so (that’s) another reason to take those two indicators, in addition to physical inactivity, pretty seriously,” Corrigan said. “Because it not only affects how you look, it affects real health issues and your ability to recover, your susceptibility to things.”
However, the county seems to fare better by other measures, Corrigan said, such as the low percentage of the population that is uninsured — 4% in 2017 — and an improved ratio of the overall population to the number of dentists — 1,330:1 in 2018.
“We’ve increased in dentists, which is great because that’s a high need in a lot of areas, and some of our social and economic factors (fare) really well in terms of education,” she said.
Other countiesJackson County ranked 45th out of 99 for health outcomes and 74th for health factors.
Cullen, of Genesis Visiting Nurse Association, likewise pointed to obesity as an issue to be addressed in Jackson County. The health rankings report puts the county’s obesity rate at 31%.
Cullen said officials have put a focus on tackling the obesity problem and seek to increase physical activity and healthy eating by promoting local farmers markets. Efforts to promote and improve outdoor opportunities also have helped.
“What is maybe the underlying thing that’s happening, and what are some of those healthy behaviors that we can focus on?” Cullen said.
She also noted that organizations such as the Area Substance Abuse Council have been trying to curb excessive drinking. That organization has made an impact, but changing behaviors is difficult because of the culture around drinking.
“It’s hard because it’s so culturally accepted in our society,” Cullen said.
Jeff Kindrai, director and health officer for Grant County (Wis.) Health Department, said the report shows his county faring well in terms of length of life, premature deaths and low birthweight.
“I think part of it has to do with our rural environment, lower stress rates, and a lot of people are more physically active,” he said. “One thing that we’d like to work on improving is social isolation because that can improve health and longevity as well.”
Grant County was ranked 15th out of 72 counties for the health outcomes measure and 46th for health factors.
However, Kindrai said the county is trending in the wrong direction in terms of obesity and sexually transmitted infections. He said the county is collaborating with local colleges and other providers to ensure people can get access to STI testing and treatment.
“(STIs are) an area that many are struggling with,” Kindrai said. “We’re better than the state average, but we have seen an increase in our county in the last few years, and we’re hoping that trend will start to reverse itself.”
Attempts to reach Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Health Department officials to provide comment for this story were not successful.