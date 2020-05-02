The Iowa Court of Appeals this week declined to grant postconviction relief to a former Bellevue, Iowa, man serving a life sentence for a 1997 conviction of first-degree kidnapping.
Brian Koncel had appealed a lower court’s denial of his application for postconviction relief.
Koncel was convicted for his role in the murder and kidnapping of Bellevue native Marty Budde in 1997.
Koncel had appealed his conviction, arguing that he had received ineffective legal counsel as his trial attorney failed to present a more “nuanced” defense theory and did not object to a jury instruction that did not include certain language on one of the elements of kidnapping, according to documents.
A three-judge panel concluded that Koncel’s “counsel presented and supported what he believed to be the most cogent defense to the kidnapping charge” and “there was no reasonable probability of a different outcome” had counsel succeeded in having the jury instruction changed, according to documents.
An appeals court decision in 2001 overturned a first-degree murder conviction of Koncel but upheld his first-degree kidnapping conviction for the same incident.