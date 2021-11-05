Police said a Dubuque man was arrested Thursday for seriously injuring a woman by shooting her with a paintball gun.
Prentice A. Wideman, 37, of 224 E. 17th St., was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Iowa Street on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury and domestic assault with display or use of a weapon.
Court documents state that police responded to 1428 Iowa St. on Oct. 23 after receiving a report of a woman that was shot. Noel S. Geddis, 35, of 3475 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. 3, told police that she had been shot with a paintball gun by Wideman and that she was "afraid" of him.
Geddis' right eye was bleeding and swollen shut, documents state. She also reported being shot in the back and had paintball paint on her face and clothing. She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment.
Geddis told officers that she did not have any relationship with Wideman, but documents state that Wideman was arrested for assaulting Geddis in September 2020.
Traffic camera footage showed Wideman and Geddis arguing in an alley between Iowa Street and Central Avenue. Documents state that Wideman was "chasing and shooting at Geddis multiple times with the paintball gun."
Documents state that police tried calling Wideman and came to his residence but were unable to contact him following the incident.