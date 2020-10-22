ANAMOSA, Iowa -- An area electric cooperative has landed a $10 million federal loan.
Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative is receiving the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan to "expand electrical service and install smart grid technologies in northeast Iowa," according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer.
"The $10 million, 35-year loan will fund investments to connect 88 consumers and build or improve more than 400 miles of electrical lines," it states, adding that "$6.7 million of the loan will go toward investments in smart grid technologies."
The cooperative has about 16,000 members, and its service area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.