BELLEVUE, Iowa — A lawsuit against a man accused of fatally shooting his wife last year has been dismissed.
Joshua L. Close filed a wrongful death lawsuit in November in Iowa District Court of Jackson County against Christopher E. Prichard, 57, of Bellevue, alleging the wrongful death of Close’s mother, Angela Prichard, 55.
Christopher Prichard is charged criminally with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Angela Prichard. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set for Sept. 11 at the Jackson County Courthouse.
Recommended for you
Recently filed court documents state that the suit brought by Close was dismissed “without prejudice.” Although Christopher and Angela Prichard were married, Christopher Prichard is not Close’s father.
Court documents state Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel in rural Bellevue on Oct. 8 after a 911 call was placed and found Angela Prichard “dead from an apparent gunshot wound.”
On Oct. 9, Christopher Prichard was arrested on an existing warrant for allegedly violating a no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard.
“During the time of (Christopher Prichard’s) arrest, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo was seized relevant to the homicide investigation involving Angela,” documents state.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard said he was angry about the no-contact order, documents state.
“Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela,” documents state. “Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene.”
Close’s lawsuit argued that Christopher Prichard’s actions caused Angela Prichard’s wrongful death, and Close had requested a jury trial in the case to determine how much in damages Close should be awarded.
Close stated in documents that he had sustained financial damages with the “premature” burial expenses for his mother and the lost value on her estate.
“(Close) brings this action ... on behalf of and for the benefit of the Estate of Angela Prichard and to preserve the assets of the defendant, Christopher Prichard, who upon information and belief is taking assets belonging to the estate of Angela Prichard and dissipating his own assets in order to insulate himself from judgment in this case,” the suit stated.