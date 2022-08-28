Twenty-four local farms were recognized with Century or Heritage Farm designations during this year’s Iowa State Fair by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The program celebrates farms that have been owned by the same families for 100 years (Century) and 150 years (Heritage), respectively. The Century Farm program began in 1976.

