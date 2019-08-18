To achieve its goal of a 50% reduction of greenhouse gases produced in the city of Dubuque by 2030, “bold action” is required, according to a new report that will be presented to the City Council on Monday.
The city already is witnessing the impact of climate change, including extreme weather events and flooding, and the trends are expected to worsen as global temperatures rise.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to show that the cost of preventative actions will be much less than the cost of cleaning up or reacting to whatever disaster or impact might come because of climate change,” said Gina Bell, Dubuque sustainable community coordinator.
Using 2003 emission levels as a baseline, student researchers from the University of Northern Iowa recently prepared an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions within the community. They found that to date, the city has achieved a 27% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions — from 1,122,597 metric tons in 2003 to 819,406 metric tons in 2018.
But those results were achieved only by implementing “the easiest and most cost-friendly reduction strategies,” Bell said.
For instance, ridership in the city’s public transportation system has increased following a restructuring of routes and implementation of a bike-friendly program. Smart water and electric meters also have been installed in Dubuque households, leading to usage reductions.
But achieving the final 23% emission reduction will require an intensive investment of time and resources.
“We know we have to look at our energy system and really focus on renewables,” Bell said. “We really need to look at our transportation that we are using and make sure that we are super flexible to adopting new technologies as they come up.”
TRENDS
Modeling a scenario in which the city does not implement new conservation measures, the researchers estimated that greenhouse emissions will decline about 43% — from 1.1 million metric tons in 2003 to 638,000 by 2030.
The most dramatic reductions are projected to originate in the ongoing decline of energy use across residential, commercial and industrial sectors, according to the report.
That was attributed to the increase of electric power generated from renewable resources and the decline of that generated from fossil fuels.
From 2003 to 2018, vehicle travel supplanted all other sources of greenhouse gas as the greatest contributor of emissions. Vehicle emissions are expected to increase 5% to about 180,000 metric tons in 2030.
GOALS
Bell is organizing a task force that will develop an updated climate action plan by April 2020. The previous plan was created in 2013.
While goals have yet to be established, members of Green Dubuque have ideas.
Paul Schultz, president of the organization, would like the city to collect food scraps, diverting waste from the landfill and reducing the release of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
Raki Giannakouros, owner of Dubuque-based Blue Sky Solar, said the city should consider installing a hydroelectric facility at Lock and Dam No. 11.
Council Member Kate Larson said cities have no choice but to invest in infrastructure to manage looming changes.
She noted the Mississippi River topped the flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge for nearly 90 days. Widespread flooding forced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to close river locks, effectively shuttering most of the Upper Mississippi to barge traffic.
When that happens, she postulated, “do the highways take a beating? It’s a very systemic issue.”