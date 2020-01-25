Police said a Dubuque driver led police on a chase Friday afternoon that ended when he abandoned his vehicle, fled on foot and attempted to hide under a porch.
Matthew D. Birch, 39, of 2552 Washington St., was arrested Friday afternoon at 801 Lincoln Avenue on a charge of eluding. He also faces more than 20 traffic citations for infractions such as speeding and reckless driving.
Police said an officer attempted to pull over Birch’s vehicle at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Birch did not stop.
Birch eventually pulled over in the 2100 block of Jackson Street, according to court documents. However, he refused an officer’s order to keep his hands out of the vehicle and again attempted to flee.
The chase continued, with Birch at times traveling more than 25 mph over the speed limit, police said. He eventually stopped his vehicle near the intersection of High Bluff and Stafford streets and fled on foot.
Police said they found Birch hiding under a porch at 801 Lincoln Ave.