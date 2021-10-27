Tri-state area residents handing out treats this weekend can expect to see a host of costumed characters from the silver screen.
Many of the area’s best-selling Halloween costumes this year are inspired by television shows, video games or movies, said Allison McGill, assistant manager at Spirit Halloween in Dubuque.
Costumes depicting characters from the movie “Beetlejuice” and the new Netflix series “Squid Game” have been flying off the shelves of the seasonal store, which has a location at Kennedy Mall.
“Everybody wants to buy that stuff,” McGill said. “... We had a lady who came in that wanted to buy 10 jumpsuits for all her kids, because they wanted to do ‘Squid Game’ (costumes).”
McGill said customers also have been eager to dress up as characters from video games “Fortnite” and “Dead by Daylight.” Another popular pick has been Marshmello, a DJ who wears an iconic white mask.
Movies appear to be impacting costume choices at a statewide level as well. The most-searched costume in Iowa this year is for Star Wars characters, according to Google Trends data compiled by AT&T’s All Home Connections.
Wisconsin’s most-searched costume is a witch, and Illinois’ is a dinosaur.
At Cheryl’s Costume Closet, located at 93 E. Main St. in Platteville, Wis., costumes influenced by current movies also are bestsellers. The store offers adult costumes and accessories, many handmade, for sale or rental.
Owner Cheryl Schmieder said she has noticed an uptick in requests for costumes depicting Cruella de Vil and characters from “The Addams Family,” both likely inspired by films released this year. “Squid Game” costumes are also in demand at her shop, but because the business is a year-round rental operation, she tries to offer classic costumes rather than following every trend.
“I tend to shy away from the pop culture and stick with the classics that will be popular year in and year out,” she said.
Schmieder said flapper and gangster costumes are always top sellers, as are Disney characters, pirates and superheroes.
According to an annual survey from the National Retail Federation, per-person expected Halloween spending this year is $102.74. This marks the first time that number has hit triple digits and is a jump of more than $10 from last year’s number.
Schmieder said her store has been much busier this fall compared to 2020, as residents become more comfortable attending Halloween festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Costume rentals last year were almost nonexistent,” she said.
Although Spirit Halloween reported strong local sales last fall despite COVID-19, McGill said business is brisker this year.
“We’ve sold out most of our store already,” she said Monday, noting that additional shipments were on their way to stock the store for the rest of the week.
At Platteville Thrift Shop, 950 S. Lancaster St., college students are frequent customers as Oct. 31 approaches. Manager Laura Udelhofen said most are looking for unique pieces to complete their homemade costumes, although the store does offer pre-manufactured costumes that have been donated.
“We have everything from superheroes to grim reapers to witches,” she said.
Matthew Knautz sells a wide variety of latex and rubber masks at Serendipity of Galena (Ill.), along with games, puzzles, life-size standups and other items.
Many of his masks transform the wearer into an animal — chickens, dogs and horses are always popular, he said. However, he also has noticed a recent surge in the popularity of masks depicting characters from films such as “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “It,” “Predator” and “Alien.”
“In the last one or two years, all the horror movies have been hugely popular,” said Knautz, who also operates local ghost tour Matthew’s Haunted Pub Crawl.
The recent TV series “The Mandalorian” also spurred demand for Star Wars masks, he said.
“What’s great is people come in and tell me about the fun things they’ve done with the masks (and) where they’ve worn them,” he said. “It’s a great conversation piece.”
For many people, Halloween is about more than the costumes. The $10 billion that U.S. consumers are expected to spend on Halloween this year is split fairly evenly, with an expected $3.3 billion for costumes, $3.2 billion for decorations and $3 billion for candy, according to the National Retail Federation.
As such, Spirit Halloween also sells items such as fog machines, lights and animatronics — decorations that move or make noise. McGill said the latter have proven particularly popular this fall.
“(Animatronics) just immediately sell no matter what,” she said. “It happens every year, but I think with the pandemic happening, a lot of people didn’t buy a bunch of them last year, so now we’re completely sold out of them.”