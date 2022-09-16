The Great Draw
Saturday, 11th Street, Dubuque
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual street drawing competition will feature artists of all ages. All are welcome to watch the street painters in action. Viewing is free; competitors pay a $25 admission fee. Funds raised will go to The Great Draw Visual Art Scholarship. Register in advance and find more information at www.thegreatdraw.com.
Dubuque Oktoberfest
Saturday, Back Waters Stage at Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live music, games, contests, wiener dog races and more. Proceeds benefit Camp Albrecht Acres. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: Free, with suggested donation to Camp Albrecht Acres. More information: www.dbqoktoberfest.org.
Research for the Kids 14th Annual Poker Run
Saturday, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the ride departing at 11:30 a.m. Annual ride/drive, silent auction and raffle to benefit University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital brain tumor and heart research. This year’s route features stops in Shullsburg, Belmont and Kieler, Wis. The event also includes live and silent auctions at Happy’s Place. Cost: $20 registration includes meal ticket. More information: dbqrftk.com or 563-542-9063.
Fourth annual Maqtoberfest
Saturday, downtown Maquoketa, Iowa
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks on site. Maquoketa Farmers Market vendors and other artisan makers, bakers and growers will offer their handcrafted wares along Main Street. Music will be presented on the Main Street Stage all day. Games, make-and-take activities and information booths will be set up in the green space. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.facebook.com/Maqtoberfest.
Mallardfest
Saturday, downtown Hanover, Ill.
Family-friendly event includes bags tournament at 2 p.m., free children’s games from 4 to 6 p.m., food booths from 5 to 8 p.m. and live music by Ten Gallon Hat from 7 to 10 p.m. More information: Visit Hanover Chamber on Facebook.
Galena Cemetery Walk
Saturday and Sunday, Galena Cemetery, 837 Gear St., Galena, Ill.
2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The 28th annual Cemetery Walk will explore the rugged lives of early settlers, share stories of prosperity and the challenges of intersecting cultures, politics, war and slavery. Shows start every 20 minutes from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The presentations last about 75 minutes. Chairs will be provided. Proceeds will go to Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Admission: $20 per person. More information: 815-777-9129, or galenahistory.org/event/cemetery-walk-2.
