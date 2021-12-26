Sorry, an error occurred.
Five area Iowa state parks will host free, guided hikes on New Year’s Day.
Participants should dress for winter conditions, according to a press release.
Local hikes include:
Backbone State Park, 1282 120th St., Dundee, Iowa.
Hike begins at 1 p.m. Participants should meet at the old shop near the east park entrance.
Participants will view wildlife during a one-mile hike on the Bluebird Trail with park staff.
RSVP by calling 563-924-2527.
Bellevue State Park, 21466 429th Ave, Bellevue, Iowa.
Several self-guided hikes hosted by Friends of Bellevue State Park will be held at multiple starting locations. Visit https://bit.ly/3pqtb2i for more information.
Maquoketa Caves State Park, 9688 Caves Road, Maquoketa, Iowa.
A hike will be held beginning at 11 a.m. at the lower shelter house. Participants will hike one or two miles. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Pets are allowed but must be kept on a leash.
Call 563-652-5833 or visit facebook.com/maqcavesfriends for more information.
Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, EB Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, Dubuque.
Guided hikes will be held beginning at 8 and 9:30 a.m. and will be on the Pine Chapel and Lead Mine Trail and will take approximately 45 to 60 minutes.
A self-guided hike will take place on the woodland walk and will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes.
RSVP by calling 563-556-0620.
Pikes Peak State Park, 32264 Pikes Peak Road, McGregor, Iowa.
A hike will be held beginning at 1 p.m. at the stone shelter.
Friends of Pikes Peak will provide coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and a warm fire.
Call 563-873-2341 or email Pikes_Peak@dnr.iowa.gov for more information.
