GALENA, Ill. -- A Hanover man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the shooting death of an alleged trespasser.
David A. Van Winkle, 38, was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to a charge of second-degree murder. All of his initial charges -- three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm -- were dismissed.
Van Winkle received credit for 20 days already served in jail. Following the prison sentence, he will have to serve two years of mandatory supervised release. He also must pay a fine of $2,500.
The sentence stems from the July 14 shooting death of Dana C. Clark, 47, of Galena.
The shooting occurred that day on a private property in rural Hanover. An initial press released from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department stated that Clark was confronted by Van Winkle for allegedly trespassing.
A physical confrontation resulted in Van Winkle firing one shot into Clark's chest, the release stated.