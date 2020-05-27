MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Providing a boost to Iowa’s ailing tourism industry is among the priorities of a pair of local state lawmakers when they return to Des Moines next week.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, discussed the topic Tuesday during a virtual legislative luncheon hosted by Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce.
From campgrounds to hotels, tourism and travel industry offerings in communities of all sizes have been hammered by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money spent by those visitors also boosts local restaurants and shops, grocery stores, bait shops and more, as well as local and state governments through tax revenue.
With two state parks in Jackson County and other attractions, tourism is a big driver of the Maquoketa-area economy, according to chamber Executive Director Wendy McCartt.
“It trickles down from that tourism aspect,” she said. “We rely on that. We all know that Maquoketa Caves (State Park) especially has a very large impact on our economy here in Maquoketa. We know that from previous years when the caves have had to be closed. Learning in the beginning that those would be closed again kind of added insult to injury.”
Maquoketa Caves was closed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for a period earlier this month due to concerns related to COVID-19 and social distancing. While the park since reopened, the caves themselves remain closed to the public.
McKean said he recently spoke with staff at Bluff Lake Catfish Farm, a popular restaurant near Maquoketa Caves, about the first weekend in which state park campgrounds reopened.
“They had 950 takeouts,” he said. “That shows you the impact.”
McKean said he would fight to protect at least the status-quo funding for infrastructure improvements at state parks.
“It’s been very disturbing to me that in the past seven or eight years, we’ve seen the DNR budget cut by almost 50%,” he said. “I hope we’ll see a turnaround in that in the next years ahead. Frankly, I’m not overly optimistic about what we’ll see for the remainder of the session, but I hope we can at least keep things at the current level.”
Koelker, though, said she has heard some rumblings of funding options.
“The (Resource Enhancement and Protection) budget was sunset this year, so that’s going to have to be something they look at hard before they depart this year,” she said. “I’ve also heard that the tax initiative is not off the table, the 1-cent sales tax. There’s been talk about how that could be beneficial in this time, with some of those industries.”
Both Koelker and McKean supported Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa Act, which included the sales tax increase and natural resource funding.
Koelker also said she is working on a backfill of tax revenue lost due to the steep drop in hotel occupancy. She said some of the logistics need to be worked out, as well as possible federal funding for it.
She also still is pushing a bill that would allow hotels and motels to collect tax for long-term occupants. Currently, after 30 days, stays are exempt.
“This would push that to 90 days,” Koelker said.
The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday, June 3.