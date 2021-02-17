Dubuque County officials request patience from anxious senior residents who are eager to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Iowans aged 65 and older are in what the Iowa Department of Public Health has prioritized as tier one of the second phase of those eligible to receive the vaccine. Other groups in this tier include school staff, first responders and child care workers.
And members of this eligible age group have certainly been receiving some of the county’s allocated vaccines. The full 1,950-dose allocation from the week of Feb. 1 went to that demographic.
Since, though, both last week’s and this week’s shipments of 1,950 doses have been set aside for school and child care staffs.
“It all comes down to demand versus supply,” City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan told the Telegraph Herald. “It’s a balancing act between all of these groups — prioritizing the prioritized.”
Corrigan serves on the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, tasked with allocating the doses locally from those distributed to counties by the IDPH. And county residents 65 and older will again be receiving some of those doses after the school and child care groups finish this week.
But, Corrigan said there are nearly 18,000 members of this age group — “by far the largest group identified in this tier.”
Residents 65 and older who have primary care physicians should expect to be contacted by those offices. Hospitals and clinics are also reaching out to their patients.
“When the allocations come in, they go to the hospitals. They’re contacting their patients who are 65 and older,” said County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger. “But, it’s kind of depending on what we get and what their capacity is to administer them.”
And those providers all have to start somewhere.
Corrigan told the Dubuque City Council on Monday that most clinics are starting with their oldest patients and working through to the youngest.
“There may be some cases where they select people with high risk for negative outcomes from COVID-19, but otherwise, that’s how they’re doing it,” she said Tuesday. “So, if we go by age, the people who are 65 or just over are going to be called later rather than sooner. If you watch in these clinics, these are very elderly people being vaccinated.”
Therefore, Corrigan said that just because a resident over 65 has not received a call from his or her provider does not mean that person has been forgotten.
“We ask that people do not contact their health care providers at this time, because they’re really busy trying to get everybody scheduled and seeing patients,” she said. “They will reach out when vaccine becomes available.”
Corrigan also said it is important to remember that not every doctor’s office or clinic is an approved vaccine provider.
For those residents who are 65 and older who do not have primary care physicians, other options are growing, however slowly.
The new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program kicked off last week, through which the IDPH has been making small allocations of vaccine available through Hy-Vee pharmacies and members of CPSEN, including the MercyOne system. Corrigan said that only the Locust Street Hy-Vee location in Dubuque received any of these so far and that they received about 300.
The Biden administration also announced last week a program to allocate doses directly to 250 federally qualified health centers around the country, rather than going through state governments. Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque would qualify for this. Its administration hopes it will be selected. But, the first few in the program’s pilot did not include any in Iowa.
Meanwhile, many residents 65 and older have been making frantic phone calls to elected officials around the county.
“The questions here are the same as everywhere: When can I have it?” said Epworth Mayor Sandra Gassman, during Tuesday’s meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. “I’m 65. I can get the vaccine, but when are they going to give it to me? But it sounds like it’s just a matter of waiting.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said calls to her have reached the level where she is worried for the residents’ wellbeing.
“They might need a health screening for brain health issues, the anxiety is so bad among some of our seniors,” she said. “They need to know they can reach out to somebody.”
Corrigan said the incident management team is currently strategizing ways to resolve confusion among the 65-and-older population for when more vaccine is available. Those include investing more in print advertising, given that many residents in this age group are less accustomed to looking for information online.