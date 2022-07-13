The City of Dubuque’s 16th annual temporary public art exhibit, Art on the River, will feature 11 new sculptures.

Sculptures will be installed later this month and span the length of the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque, according to a press release.

The release states that this year’s theme is “Crossing Bridges” and the works “speak to physical and metaphorical bridges.”

The sculptures will be displayed through late July 2023 and will be available for purchase.

The sculptures and artists are:

  • BE KIND, by Joe and Terry Malesky, of Strafford, Mo.

Bell Bridge, by Evan Lewis, of Mineral Point, Wis.

  • Dance Diversity, by Gail Chavenelle, of Dubuque
  • Flowing Connections and Opportunity Arcs, both by Matt Moyer, of Columbia, Mo.
  • hold me up, by Ben Pierce, of Cape Girardeau, Mo.
  • Low-Poly Open Heart, by Matthew Duffy, of Washington, D.C.
  • Open Arms and The Other Extreme, both by Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa

Stranger Reduction Zone, by Timothy Flood, of Denver, Colo.

  • We are the Bridge, by Dan Aldeman, of Dubuque

A free reception celebrating the artists and their works will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, at Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.

