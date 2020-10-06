Boxes filled with locally harvested honey, spoons and pictures of bees were lined up in Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Dubuque County office on Monday.
Next week, Food Systems Program Coordinator Brittany Demezier will deliver the boxes to preschool classrooms around the county to help young students learn about and try different foods.
“(We’re) creating that atmosphere where they feel comfortable trying something new,” she said.
The Extension office this fall launched its Harvest of the Month program to help connect local preschoolers with the foods they eat. Building on the initial success of that offering, the office this week launched a monthly harvest box available to local families, as well.
Those efforts aim to introduce community members to new foods while highlighting the work of local producers.
“Having that relationship and learning about the food … encourages them to take advantage of those unique things in Dubuque County,” Demezier said.
The school Harvest of the Month box for October comes with locally sourced honey for students to sample, a piece of honeycomb, pictures explaining how bees collect nectar and pollen, supplies for an activity and a lesson plan. Future boxes will highlight items such as beef, yogurt, maple syrup and cheese.
In the first box, delivered last month, teachers also received a map to help students identify where their food comes from.
Demezier previously traveled to local classrooms to offer similar programming. In an effort to reach more children, though, she started planning to offer to-go lessons — which ended up fitting in with the restrictions at schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program filled up with 46 boxes being delivered monthly to reach nearly 700 students.
“There was a ton of interest, more than I expected,” Demezier said.
The preschool boxes allow local producers to connect with schools and help young children develop an openness to trying new things, she said.
Julie Voss, a prekindergarten teacher at Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque, is receiving the monthly boxes along with the other preschool classrooms at her school.
“It’s definitely been beneficial for the students to have a chance to experience different food products and just recognizing the impact farmers have on all the types of food that we eat, some of it coming from Dubuque or Iowa,” Voss said.
She said it is important for children to realize the kinds of foods they can get locally, and the boxes help students understand that the food they buy at the grocery store comes from farms.
“I think it makes them more well-rounded as students,” Voss said. “It also expands their vocabulary. It gives them the experiences to grow in their brain development.”
After the preschool boxes launched, Demezier received questions from community members about how they could get their own. That, combined with the popularity of community programs she offered in the spring about food and cooking, prompted her to expand on the harvest box idea to reach local families.
The first Family Harvest Boxes will be available next month. November’s offering is focused on squash and will include three kinds; a guide to washing, storing and preparing them; and recipes.
“We have a lot of unique produce in Dubuque County … so (this is) just highlighting different things and giving people a chance to try stuff with a guide,” Demezier said.
The program aims to highlight local agriculture while helping people connect with producers and try new food.
“It grows beyond just an eating experience and into a life experience,” Demezier said.