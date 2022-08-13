DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As the horse walked slowly out of the semi tractor-trailer on Friday afternoon, 7-year-old Tanner Bockenstedt’s mouth dropped open.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As the horse walked slowly out of the semi tractor-trailer on Friday afternoon, 7-year-old Tanner Bockenstedt’s mouth dropped open.
“The horses are ginormous!” he exclaimed. “And their hooves are huge.”
Tanner and his siblings Olivia, 5, and Bryson, 3, had come with their cousin Beverly Ambrosy to watch the Budweiser Clydesdales parade through downtown Dyersville. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations surrounding the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams on Thursday night.
Despite overcast skies, cool temperatures and a few light sprinkles of rain ahead of the parade, hundreds of people lined First Avenue to watch the horses pass by.
“You don’t realize how beautiful they are, and how massive, until you’re up close,” said Lauren Prier, of Dyersville, as she watched the Clydesdales being prepared by their handlers.
Clydesdale handler Lauren Lambeth said the Budweiser Clydesdales have three traveling teams of 10 horses each, although only eight horses at a time are used to pull the wagon. On average, the horses stand about 18 hands high, or approximately six feet at their withers, or shoulder.
The Clydesdales spent the week in Dubuque County, with several public viewing events and parades, and Lambeth said handlers brought two of the horses to the Field of Dreams site on Thursday evening for the game.
“We’ve really enjoyed being here. Our crowds have been phenomenal so far,” she said. “Everywhere you go, people are always excited to see you, and that’s probably the best part of the job.”
A crowd of onlookers watched as Lambeth and her fellow handlers led the horses out of two trailers, brushed their coats and buckled them into their harnesses and collars before hitching them to a large, shiny red wagon.
Around 2:30 p.m., the eight horses stepped off down First Avenue, pulling the wagon, which was driven by two handlers dressed in green and white uniforms.
“They’re just beautiful creatures,” said Shirley Brown, of Dubuque, who said she had previously seen the Clydesdales years ago. “I love to watch them every chance I get. It’s just their majesty and elegance — they’re so pristine and perfect.”
Brown’s friend Joyce Digmann, of Dyersville, agreed, describing the sight of the horses as “touching.”
The pair planned to take in some live music in Dyersville’s City Square later that afternoon. Brown had watched the MLB game there at the viewing party on Thursday night, while Digmann viewed the game on television at home.
“It was really neat listening to all the ballplayers last night, all their comments about how they thought Dyersville was something else,” she said. “It’s kind of good to hear.”
