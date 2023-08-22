The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Apartment development agreement
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for Sept. 5 on a proposed development agreement with Farley & Loetscher LLC for a project that would renovate a former Dubuque manufacturing building to create apartments and commercial space.
Background: As part of a more-than-$30 million project, Farley & Loetscher LLC plans to turn the building at 801 Jackson St. into apartments and renovate a neighboring property at the corner of White and East Ninth streets to house commercial and residential space.
The proposed development agreement would provide tax-increment financing rebates up to about $2.6 million over a 15-year period. The agreement also would include a $750,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant and other grants up to a cumulative $35,000, council documents state.
What’s next: Council documents state that the developer must begin construction by Jan. 1, 2024, and work must be substantially completed by Dec. 31, 2025.
Pennsylvania Avenue widening
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to adopt a resolution approving the purchase of a portion of property at 6505 Pennsylvania Ave. for future widening of Pennsylvania Avenue/Middle Road.
Background: The city has long considered widening Pennsylvania Avenue/Middle Road to improve safety and accommodate development of the Dubuque Industrial Center, and City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said city officials have purchased about five properties in the area so far.
Council documents state that property owners Steven and Sandra Bahl voluntarily agreed to sell about 10 acres of property to the city. The purchase price was $365,000, subject to certain credits in the offer for a net cost of $356,702.50.
What’s next: Psihoyos said the city currently does not have funding to widen the road but will continue to negotiate with owners of relevant properties as they become willing to sell.
“We’ve identified the properties that we need to purchase to widen it, and we’re purchasing this way ahead of funding availability,” he said.
Northwest Arterial turn lane
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to adopt a resolution authorizing city staff to file an application with Iowa Department of Transportation for state grant funding for proposed improvements to construct an eastbound dedicated right turn lane from the Northwest Arterial onto John F. Kennedy Road.
Background: According to council documents, a capacity study of the Northwest Arterial determined that constructing a dedicated right turn lane would improve traffic flow, address increased traffic volumes and reduce the risk of rear-end crashes.
The project also would create a crosswalk across the arterial on the west side of the intersection and complete sidewalks around the north and south sides to connect the sidewalks on John F. Kennedy Road to the Northwest Arterial Bike/Hike Trail.
Total project cost is estimated at $389,642, and the city would request $311,713.60 through state Traffic Safety Improvement Program funding. If awarded, the city would need to provide $77,928.40 for engineering design and construction administration costs.
What’s next: City officials expect to learn whether they received funding in January 2023. If awarded, construction would take place from April to December 2026.