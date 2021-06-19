A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Wednesday in Dubuque.
Montague A. Garrison, 59, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 61/151 and Maquoketa Drive. The report states that Garrison was in the southbound lane of U.S. 61 when traffic in front of him slowed for a red light.
Garrison reported that he saw the vehicle in front of him stop abruptly, causing him to lose control and “lay his motorcycle down.”
Garrison was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.