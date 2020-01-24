One of speculative fiction's most prolific and successful authors will headline a jam-packed "mini-con" this weekend at Dubuque's Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Seanan McGuire, author of the popular "October Daye" and "Wayward Children" urban fantasy novel series, will be the featured guest at the Cabin Fever Mini-Con, set for 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the library.
Held in the doldrums of winter, the event is an opportunity to celebrate comics, gaming, science fiction and fantasy in an otherwise dreary season.
McGuire, also known for writing the "Newsflesh" trilogy under her horror author pseudonym Mira Grant, said she was happy to accept an invitation to Dubuque.
"If I am asked to do something and it is possible and not insulting, I will do it," McGuire told the Telegraph Herald, explaining a philosophy she modeled after famed actor Christopher Walken's approach to public events.
McGuire will sign books for fans and even play a game of Dungeons & Dragons -- "Always a good time," she said -- with a few lucky attendees.
"Library events like this are put together by the community," McGuire said. "They are entirely based on the community's needs. ... They are such a good and important community-building exercise."
The fourth annual mini-con also will feature appearances from the Galena Ghostbusters and the Korriban Squad of the 501st Legion, an internationally renowned group of cosplayers who portray stormtroopers from "Star Wars."
Andrew Biederman, of Waterloo, Iowa, is the Korriban Squad leader. Made up of about 50 Iowans, the squad is part of the Central garrison of the legion, which has a presence on six continents.
The squad makes regular appearances at events, where Biederman is known for staying in character as an officer in the Imperial Navy.
"I call everyone 'citizen' because, of course, everyone is a citizen of the Galactic Empire," he said.
Active members must have an approved Star Wars costume. Fortunately, with 11 movies, multiple television series, comic books and novels from which to draw inspiration, "hundreds" of options are available, Biederman said.
Troopers will mingle with convention-goers and show off their gear and collectibles.
"We kind of just hang around, walk around, take pictures with people, give out Imperial high fives and fist bumps," Biederman said. "Just kind of spread the joy of 'Star Wars,' as it were."
Clarke University's esports team will play "League of Legends" with attendees, and other video game competitions are scheduled throughout the day. Attendees can play fantasy card game Magic: The Gathering or learn how to paint miniature figurines that are used in tabletop role-playing games.
Organizers said they are especially pleased to have booked McGuire, the winner of three Hugo Awards for science fiction literature.
McGuire said she occasionally is asked about the genres into which she has invested so much work. It's a tough question to answer.
"Why do you like casserole?" she asked, making a comparison, later adding, "These are things that got into before I was a person, when I was still forming."
She also offered some advice for aspiring writers.
"You have to write, is generally the first thing," McGuire said. "So many people say, 'I want to be a writer,' but they don't want to do the work. It's a lot of work, and it's a lot of work alone."
Even if you are willing to get the job done, commercial success is far from guaranteed.
"If you don't prioritize your art, you're never going to finish anything," she said. "If you don't finish anything, you're not going to publish. (And) most books just appear and disappear like it's nothing."