CALMAR, Iowa — Iowa agriculture officials will host a workshop about preventing the spread of foot-and-mouth disease next month at the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation in Calmar.

Check-in for the daylong event begins at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 11. Workshops will end at 3 p.m.

Register by emailing fad@IowaAgriculture.gov or by calling 515-281-5305.

Officials from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University will share information about preparing for an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

The disease was essentially eradicated from the U.S. in 1929 but is still present around the world.

Tags