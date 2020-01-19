CALMAR, Iowa — Iowa agriculture officials will host a workshop about preventing the spread of foot-and-mouth disease next month at the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation in Calmar.
Check-in for the daylong event begins at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 11. Workshops will end at 3 p.m.
Register by emailing fad@IowaAgriculture.gov or by calling 515-281-5305.
Officials from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University will share information about preparing for an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
The disease was essentially eradicated from the U.S. in 1929 but is still present around the world.