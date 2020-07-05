Even without their usual meeting space, local residents recovering from addiction found ways to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque nonprofit The S.O.U.R.C.E., which provides space for area Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous groups, was forced to close during the early months of the pandemic.
Without access to a physical building, members of those groups instead met via video chat, said Alex Stuart, board president for The S.O.U.R.C.E.
“It works for a lot of people, but a lot of people need that face-to-face human contact,” Stuart said. “The (video) meetings were a good substitute. There was a need, and I think it helped a lot of recovering addicts to get through this.”
During the pandemic, many local support and recovery groups have switched to virtual meetings with varying degrees of success. Officials from some organizations said those meetings have been a key resource. Still, they recognize there are some things a virtual group can’t replicate.
“It’s really important that we find ways to be physically available for people because some people recover well when they’re in that physical peer support (space)” said Britni Farber, president of the Dubuque chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A ‘comfort’
In the early days of the pandemic, NAMI Dubuque offered one support group for people dealing with mental health struggles and family members as they all navigated the stress and anxiety of living in a COVID-19 world.
Since then, the organization has moved to a twice-monthly online peer support group, and officials are working on future plans for their family support group with an online event scheduled in July, Farber said.
There was a learning curve as support group members adjusted to the new way of meeting, she said, but people who regularly attended meetings before COVID-19 stayed connected.
“Most of the time, people are happy to be online with each other, whether it’s a comfort thing, knowing you can still see familiar faces and you’re behind your computer, or whether it’s just a different kind of comfort in general, knowing you can still connect,” Farber said.
Members of local NA and AA groups who normally met at The S.O.U.R.C.E — which stands for Service-Center Offering Understanding, Recovery, Community and Encouragement — seemed to appreciate virtual meetings but noted it was not the same as meeting in person, Stuart said.
In some cases, group members met in backyards around campfires so they could be together while the building was closed. Two people who are recovering from addiction and who use The S.O.U.R.C.E. set up chairs outside the building and would meet with people who came by needing someone to talk to, Stuart said.
Melissa Duve, shelter services director for Family Advocates Inc. in Platteville, Wis., works with the agency’s domestic violence support group. She has gotten some members to interact over a Facebook group for those individuals and for sexual assault victims but has struggled to get anyone to attend virtual support group meetings.
“It doesn’t feel personal,” Duve said. “It doesn’t feel safe for a lot of domestic violence victims to do that online.”
In the meantime, though, staff have been able to connect with clients individually over the phone, via video chat and sometimes in parks for socially distant meetings, she said, noting that staff have done their best with the restrictions they have.
‘A purpose for everything’
The S.O.U.R.C.E. recently began to reopen its doors to allow meetings again, though local virtual NA meetings still are being held, Stuart said.
He said he thinks that eventually, most people will gravitate back to meeting in person. However, he sees a space for virtual meetings to continue for people who might struggle to make an in-person gathering.
“There’s a purpose for everything,” Stuart said.
Duve said staff at Family Advocates look forward to the day they can return to their normal routine.
“The hope is to be able someday to get back to that, but until then, we’ll do the best we can to adapt and adjust and serve our clients,” she said.
Farber said that virtual meetings have worked well in the short-term but that eventually, officials would like to start in-person meetings again.
“Theres a certain kind of warmth and acceptance that comes when you have vulnerabilities in a safe environment with other people physically,” she said. “You can’t really replace that.”
However, she said she thinks online support groups could continue, to a degree, even after members are meeting in person again.
“I think it’s just a whole new way to help people,” Farber said. “Now that we’ve been through it, and we know how to do it, we can do it.”