The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors requested more information on wage scale increases Monday after hearing the increases are about $50,000 over what was set aside in the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Dubuque County Human Resources Director Chelsea Greene informed the Board of Supervisors about the increases during the board’s Monday meeting. The wage increases specifically apply to 34 employees who recently voted to decertify from their union.
Besides making a budget amendment for the new wage scales, Greene recommended conducting a wage study over the next six months and presenting its findings to the board.
“The department heads have been great at advocating for their departments for pay rates, and I think it’s challenging not looking at this as a whole,” she said. “We have some pay disparities, and we’re concerned this could create more.”
Before taking any action, the board requested more information on the increases.
“I don’t think there’s any disagreement on knowing we have to have cost of living increase,” Supervisor Harley Pothoff said. “We know that. But the other part is are we comparable. I think the cost of living is what was set aside in the budget. Any further advancement or adjustment, we have to have some more information on. We have to have some comparables.”
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto stressed the need to make a decision on employee wages, as affected employees are wondering where their wages will stand. He added that he also brought some of the proposed improvements to the board as early as last summer.
Supervisor Ann McDonough called that an “unfair statement,” as the summer payroll discussions also came as the previous county human resources director departed.
“We intend to give raises to everybody,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be decided today (what to do) if we’re working on it.”
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker added that he voted against six different county projects during budget sessions, such as $150,000 to install fiber along Heritage Trail, to focus on issues like wage adjustments.
“This is the year to focus on some things that happened, because of COVID, to focus on things like wage adjustment,” he said. “We can use the money to solve this as opposed to doing more projects. I believe in taking care of what we have, which includes employees.”
Pothoff noted that the Heritage Trail fiber project funds needed to be approved now in order to conduct a study to qualify for federal grants in the future.
“It’s kind of a seesaw,” he said. “We have to balance it. We have to look at the future. We can’t be stuck in the present, because we have to keep moving forward. The wage thing, we will have to figure it out.”
McDonough noted that the wage process is still moving forward.
“We learned something today that we feared — that the wage scale adjustment went over our number,” she said. “We haven’t said no to anything. We have to have more time, and our budget process allows this to happen.”
