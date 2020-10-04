Although the Nov. 3 general election is still 30 days away, Iowa residents can start casting ballots as early as tomorrow.
In-person voting throughout Iowa will commence on Monday, Oct. 5. Meanwhile, absentee ballots already requested by more than 22,000 Dubuque County residents will be mailed on that same day.
This week will kick off an early-voting period that local officials expect to be busier than usual.
“Early voting is going to be up this year,” said Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan. “We definitely expect to see an increase — by how much, we don’t know yet.”
Dolan said the current record for early voting — including both in- person and mail-in voting — is around 23,000. This year, the county ordered 35,000 ballots for early voting, underscoring the expectation that this figure will be higher in 2020.
Dolan believes there are myriad reasons why people might cast their ballots prior to Election Day.
For one, many residents harbor fears of large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic that has already claimed more than 200,000 American lives. In addition, when it comes to early voting, Dolan thinks that many voters now have the benefit of experience.
“Many people voted early in the primary in June and they found it convenient,” Dolan noted.
The pandemic isn’t the only reason for the expected increase, however.
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith thinks that overall interest in the political process has increased compared to previous elections.
“There are a lot of people who have decided this is the year they want their vote to be heard,” she said.
Those who choose to vote in person will encounter an atmosphere that reflects the heightened safety measures necessitated by the pandemic.
Dolan said county facilities will have tape on the floor to ensure that voters remain 6 feet apart. Staff members will be wearing masks, and plexiglass will separate staff members and voters.
Dolan acknowledged that some might be fearful of mail-in voting. However, she strongly believes these fears are driven by politics and are not rooted in reality. She noted that both Republican and Democratic parties have sent mailers to voters encouraging them to vote by mail.
Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate also posted a video last week showing how to fill out an absentee ballot form, and he said he plans to vote via that method.
Although voting by mail is gaining in popularity, it is far from a new phenomenon.
“I have been here for 33 years, and we have had some version of vote-by-mail in every election I have administered,” she said. “There has never been a question of whether it was reliable or fair or if (ballots) would be tampered with.”