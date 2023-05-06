A former northern Iowa teacher has pleaded guilty to enticing a girl younger than 16 in Dubuque.
Benjamin J. Hanson, 31, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to enticing a minor under 16.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will recommend a five-year suspended sentence and a $1,025 fine.
If a plea deal is accepted, a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor will be dismissed. Hanson’s sentencing hearing is set for June 12 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Court documents state that authorities met with the girl and her mother last year, and the girl reported incidents that happened in 2021. The girl reported meeting Hanson at a Dubuque retail store, which is where he worked at the time.
Documents state that Hanson sent the victim several explicit text messages, including telling her he wanted to have sex with her.
Hanson also acknowledged the victim’s age in the messages but told the victim not to tell anyone about the relationship.
Authorities previously told the Telegraph Herald that they found out over the course of their investigation that Hanson was a teacher in the Eagle Grove area. Several media outlets reported that Hanson was a math teacher at Eagle Grove High School but no longer was employed by that district at the time of his arrest last year.