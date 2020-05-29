The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brian O. Ralston, 52, of 786 Fremont Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Ralston assaulted Jessica L. Harry, 36, of the same address.
- Andrew A. Scotton, 33, of 2361 Gordon Drive, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, in the 1300 block of John F. Kennedy Road on charges of third-degree theft, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
Darwin L. Johnson, 44, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Elm Street, on warrants charging domestic assault with injury, two counts of child endangerment, fourth-degree theft, fifth-degree theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Johnson assaulted Victoria V. Moreno, 30, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 1, on
Oct. 18, in the presence of their 5-year-old twins.