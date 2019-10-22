Notable action taken Monday night by Dubuque City Council members included:
2020 legislative priorities
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve a list of priorities for state officials to consider during next year’s legislative session.
Background: New to the list this year is a proposal urging lawmakers to pass protections for tenants of mobile home parks against “predatory practices.” The issue came to light recently as residents of the three Table Mound Mobile Home Parks in the Key West area faced steep cost increases.
Other priorities include increasing the penalty from a simple misdemeanor for underage people who try to buy alcohol, and establishing tighter sentencing guidelines for gun crimes. City officials also would like to see lawmakers require high, cash-only bonds and explore limiting plea bargains for crimes involving firearms or violent crimes.
What’s next: The priorities will be presented to local legislators at an annual legislative dinner later this year.
Housing voucher acceptance
Action: Council members voted, 5-1, to table amendments to lead-paint removal and flood-repair programs to require participating landlords accept housing vouchers from qualified tenants for the duration of their forgivable loan agreement with the city. The motion was made at the request of a board member of the Dubuque Area Landlords Association. Council member Jake Rios voted against the motion.
Background: The changes are based on recommendations from a city committee to address housing needs in Dubuque. The committee was tasked with investigating ways to ensure tenants have fair access to affordable housing, including a proposed ordinance would have made it illegal to refuse to rent to tenants based solely on the fact that they use public assistance to cover rent. Instead, the committee recommended that the city implement financial incentives and policies to create more affordable housing in the city and increase participation in the voucher program. Dubuque landlord and small business owner Diane McClain asked the items be tabled to give landlords an opportunity to discuss the proposed changes with city staff to better understand the possible implications.
What’s next: City staff will meet with area landlords to discuss the proposed changes before coming back to council for approval. The amendments must also be approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Labor shortage
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to receive and file a letter from City Manager Mike Van Milligen to area state lawmakers. The letter urges support for strategic initiatives around mental health, child care, quality affordable housing, job training, workforce development and job creation to fill a labor shortage and stem population declines.
Background: The state has spent tens of millions of dollars on worker-training programs to address a shortage of skilled workers. But like much of the Midwest, job openings outnumber out-of-work job seekers, particularly in rural areas where employers struggle to find workers in communities that are losing population as people move to bigger cities, Van Milligen writes.
“The State of Iowa needs to be an equitable state of choice to retain and attract a skilled workforce so existing employers can grow, so Iowa entrepreneurs can start new businesses and so that Iowa can attract new companies to call Iowa home,” according to the letter.